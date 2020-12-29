Marijuana Latest: Ten Families Given Green Light To Grow In Buriram Pilot Scheme

Picture: Thai Rath

Ten families in Buriram in the north east of Thailand will each be allowed to grow six marijuana plants to supply medical facilities producing medications.

Suppatra Bunserm, a pharmacist at the Food and Drug Administration, said that the pilot project will take place while permission is sought more widely for those who want to grow marijuana for medical purposes.

In order for this to happen changes need to be made to narcotics’ legislation.

The pilot is taking place among members of a community enterprise in the Non Malai area. The families will supply the Non Malai Health Center and Khu Muang Hospital with the plants when the growing is completed.

Permission from the narcotics’ authorities came on December 23rd, said Suppatra.

Work continues to advise on the best strains of marijuana to be grown in what area and the pilot will look into what difficulties are thrown up in the project.

It is hoped that following the completion of the project it will be rolled out nationwide.

(Source: – Thai Rath)

