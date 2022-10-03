“Melody Pub” Busted In Mahasarakham

Police from Thailand’s anti-human trafficking division or ATPD raided a pub called Melody in Tha Khon Yang sub-district of Kanthornchai district Mahasarakham NEThailand on Sunday.

This followed complaints from residents about noise and serving alcohol to minors.

When police arrived there were 200 people dancing with gay abandon to the beat.

But 19 of these were young men and women who were under the legal age of 20 aged 15-19.

Manager Wisit Nanongkham was promptly arrested and charged with several offences.

To wit; not having a licence, serving alcohol out of hours, giving illegal discounts on alcoholic products, selling alcohol to minors under 20 and encouraging children to behave inappropriately, reported Daily News.

