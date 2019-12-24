Merry Christmas From the Thai Police! No Checkpoints On Main Roads

Picture: INN news

The Thai police have promised not to set up checkpoints on main Thai roads from tomorrow – Christmas Day – until after the New Year holidays.

They want to ensure that traffic flows smoothly, said assistant commissioner Pol Lt-Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat.

Huge numbers of travellers are expected on the roads, most going home for the New Year holidays.

INN mentioned the Mitraphap (Friendship) Highway and Route 304 in particular in their report.

But Lt-Gen Damrongsak cautioned that this did not mean that alcohol checkpoints would not be set up. These would be done at night on secondary roads on 27-28th December and January 1st -2nd, he said.

(The report did not mention why 29-31st was not included).

Though checkpoints are off the main roads the police still plan a large number of help points (2,530), emergency response posts (1,869) and those alcohol checkpoints (1,909).

In addition police will be stationed at accident blackspots and will be engaged in vital areas to ensure extra lanes are opened up to ease traffic flow.

All roadworks will be shut meaning that extra road space is available as well.

(Source: – INN News)

Like this: Like Loading...