Meteor Shower Visible From Thailand Thursday Night From 7pm

Photo from freepik.com

Stargazers across the country will have a chance to watch spectacular fireballs streaking across the sky tonight (Thursday), from around 7pm, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).

The Northern Taurid meteor shower will be visible with the naked eye in the eastern sky throughout the night, with a peak of about five shooting stars per hour, said NARIT.

The Taurid meteor shower will not produce many shooting stars, but the few that will streak across the sky may be bright, spectacular fireballs.

(Source: – Thai PBS)

