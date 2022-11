The Director-General of the Meteorological Department said that from Dec 2 cold winds would be strong and temperatures will drop by 1-5 degrees Celsius.

Chomparee Chompurat, the director-general, said that from Nov 30 to Dec 1, cold air would cover the North and the upper Northeast. Rains will decline but continue in some areas.

(Source: – Asean Now)

