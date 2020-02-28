Minister Promises MotoGP In Buriram To Be Covid-19 Free

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has promised effective preventive measures against Covid-19 as Thailand is still determined to host MotoGP next month.

Speaking at a press conference in Bangkok today (February 27), the deputy prime minister displayed confidence in the preparation by all sectors involved to facilitate visitors from their arrivals in the Kingdom. Thailand is to hold the second circuit of the MotoGP in 2020 between March 21-22 in Buriram province.

He said: “Regarding the measures put in place to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19 virus among the fans; the organisers, riders and teams, staffs, hotel and restaurant operators and other businesses in Buriram and surrounding provinces are confident that the Ministry of Public Health is working with the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, Buriram Provincial Administrative Organization and other relevant agencies to best guarantee a safe environment. We hope to promote the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2020 as a Covid-19-free race, it will increase confidence in the country and its public health system that will be recognised worldwide, resulting in more income for the country and its people.”

According to the deputy prime minister, Thailand has generated over Bt6 billion from the first two editions of the Thailand MotoGP (2018-2019).

“This year, the figure might be slightly affected by the current global situation, but it is believed that, once the situation improves, the MotoGP race will once again be the magnet that draws even more motorsport fans from around the world to Thailand. That is because they lauded the Thai circuit as one of the best in the world for entertainment value, and their trips around the country impressed them. After this year’s race, we aim to announce our plan to continue to host the race in the next five years. We are committed to turning this racing event into the top attraction that draws the largest number of visitors to the country,” he added.

Pipat Ratchakitprakan, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, said despite the decreasing of overseas travel, domestic tourism is still unaffected, and Thailand is still a safe place. Over the past three years, Buriram has been regarded as one of the top destinations that helped generate a huge amount of revenue to the country, thanks to its position as the top hub sports tourism in the country. This year, the ministry is still confident that we will still be able to boost the overall economy of the country by hosting a world-class event like MotoGP.

