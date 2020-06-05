Ministry Authorises Resumption Of All Public Transport

The Ministry of Transport has allowed all public transport, such as buses, trains and planes to resume to meet the people’s demand for travel, except to some provinces that had not ended the lockdown measures.

Anon Luangboriboon, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, said that the move followed the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s third phase of lockdown relaxation.

“However, the service methods depend on authorities that supervise each public transport, such as the Department of Land Transport, State Railway of Thailand, and Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand,” he said.

He said that of 19 provinces that were locked down, up to 12 provinces have allowed people to travel but they might have to undergo additional Covid-19 preventive measures.

“The ministry is requesting information about Covid-19 preventive measures from another eight provinces, expecting to receive the information soon,” he said.

He added that all public transport were instructed to undergo the ministry’s Covid-19 preventive measures, such as maintaining social distancing, wearing face mask, providing hand sanitising gels, and using the ThaiChana platform to monitor Covid-19 patients.

(Source: – The Nation)

Like this: Like Loading...