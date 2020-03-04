Ministry Updates List Of High-Risk Destinations

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday (March 3) approved the latest list of countries and territories at high risk of the Covid-19 infection: Japan, Germany, South Korea, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Taiwan, France, Singapore, Italy, and Iran.

All returnees from these nations and territories must self-quarantine for 14 days, he said.

The Covid-19 disease was declared as a dangerous communicable disease on February 24, according to the Communicable Disease Act 2015.

(Source: – The Nation)

