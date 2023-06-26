Miracle Man: Thai Doctors Wave The White Flag, But Life Waves Back

In the Amnat Charoen province of northeast Thailand, an extraordinary event took place when a 63-year-old man was revived despite doctors having given up hope on his deteriorating health. After a farewell ceremony that was abruptly interrupted by the man, who was initially presumed dead, he stunned everyone by sharing a shocking story of encountering a long-deceased friend in the wilderness.

In a peaceful village near Phu Phanomdee temple, known locally as the ‘Million Rock Pagoda,’ reporters met Noi, the aforementioned 63-year-old man, who appeared to be perfectly fine as he lay on a wooden cart in front of his house. His wife, Pen, also 63 years old, recounted the series of events starting from June 22. Noi, suffering from lung disease and tuberculosis, was first admitted to Sanangkanikom Hospital. Due to his deteriorating condition, he was later transferred to Amnat Charoen Hospital.

Upon reaching Amnat Charoen Hospital, despite the best efforts of the medical team, Noi’s condition worsened significantly, leading to a state of shock and rapid decline. Anticipating the worst and not wanting her husband to suffer further, Pen made the decision to bring him home to spend his last moments. The hospital staff provided him with a breathing aid, and Noi was prepared to be taken back home, as reported by Sanook.

As the family prepared for Noi’s imminent passing, they were astonished when he suddenly asked for a carbonated drink. To prevent him from choking, his daughter administered the drink with a syringe. Astonishingly, Noi then sat up, appearing perfectly healthy, causing his family to experience both joy and shock simultaneously.

Noi proceeded to recount his journey into a dense forest where he claimed to have encountered his friend Boon, who had passed away more than ten years ago. Allegedly, Boon informed him that his time had not yet come and accompanied him back home. Boon also warned Noi that someone would come for him within three days, but this prophecy did not come true as it was already the fourth day since Noi’s revival following the encounter.

Muay, a neighbor living close to Noi, also expressed her surprise at his revival and request for a fizzy drink. She stated that this was unprecedented in all her years of living in the area. Following local beliefs, the villagers sought guidance from a spiritual healer regarding this unusual incident. In line with Boon’s words, the healer declared that it was not yet Noi’s time to depart and cautioned the villagers to remain vigilant for the next two to three days, expecting a soul to retrieve Noi. This intriguing occurrence has left the villagers in a state of wonder and amazement.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related