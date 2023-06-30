Miraculous Survival: Woman Wakes Up En Route To Her Own Funeral In Udon Thani

A perplexing and miraculous incident took place in Udon Thani, where a 49-year-old woman, who was believed to be dead, suddenly regained consciousness just as her family was preparing for her funeral at a local temple. The family had thought she was waiting for her daughter, who was on her way from Bangkok.

Weeraphon Rak Samerwong, the administrator of the Ban Dung Update page, was informed yesterday about the transportation of Chataphon, a resident of the Ban Dung district, back to her home after succumbing to a severe illness. Mali, Chataphon’s mother, insisted on bringing her daughter home as it was her last cherished wish. Despite being informed by the doctor that the chances of survival were slim, Mali wanted to fulfill her daughter’s final desire.

However, during the journey to Ban Dung, Chataphon passed away. Mali immediately notified her relatives who were waiting at the temple to begin the funeral procession. Astonishingly, as the vehicle entered Wat Sri Phadung, Chataphon came back to life, leaving everyone in the van shocked. Realizing that her daughter had regained consciousness, Mali quickly rushed her to Somdet Phra Yuparaj Hospital in Ban Dung. She joyfully shared the news of Chataphon’s miraculous survival with everyone, as reported by KhaoSod.

The relatives who were preparing for the funeral at the temple were astonished by this miraculous turn of events, especially after having brought a coffin, assuming that Chataphon was no longer alive. The situation became even more puzzling as they tried to comprehend how the supposedly “deceased” had come back to life.

The journey from Nong Han district to Ban Dung is approximately a 40-kilometer drive that would have taken at least an hour. The family believes that Chataphon may not have wanted to pass away just yet, speculating that she might have been waiting for her daughter to arrive from Bangkok so she could have one last glimpse of her.

Currently, Chataphon is under medical supervision at Ban Dung Hospital, fighting for her life with her daughter by her side.