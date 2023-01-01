Mixed Blessings In Thailand’s Holiday Road Carnage

Thailand’s annual New Year holiday road carnage has seen 85 deaths in two days, but there were mixed blessings in a Bangkok temple, as a meritless BMW added to the grim statistics.

The road safety campaign will go on until January 4.

On Saturday, 366 road accidents were reported, 35% caused by speeding and 26% by drunk driving, with 42% on highways and 34% on rural roads. Motorcycles were involved in 79% of the accidents.

The north-eastern province of Sakhon Nakhon saw 18 accidents, while Pathum Thani saw four deaths, the most of all provinces. Nakhon Si Thammarat recorded the highest number of injuries. Only 31 out of 77 provinces have not recorded a fatality yet.