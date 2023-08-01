Monsoon Warnings Issued Across Thailand: Heavy Rainfall And flash Floods Expected

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning about heavy rainfall in the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand. A total of 45 provinces, including Bangkok, have been alerted to be prepared for sudden flooding and flash floods, especially in low-lying areas and near waterways. The approaching southwestern monsoon, currently covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, is expected to bring this deluge.

As the monsoon trough moves over the upper part of Laos and Thailand and reaches a low-pressure area in northern Vietnam, rainfall will intensify across the country, potentially leading to heavy downpours in certain areas. The north, northeast, and east regions may face particularly challenging conditions, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall in some locations.

Communities in these regions are advised to remain vigilant against the dangers of heavy to very heavy rain and the potential for sudden floods and flash floods due to accumulated rainfall. Special attention should be given to areas with slopes near waterways and low-lying regions.

In the northeast, around 70% of the region is currently experiencing thunderstorms. Places such as Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Yasothon, Si Sa Ket, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani should be monitored for very heavy rainfall. The temperature is expected to range between 23-27 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature reaching 28-35 degrees Celsius. Southwestern winds are predicted to blow at speeds of 10-25 kilometers per hour, according to KhaoSod’s report.

