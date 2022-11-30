North East Thailand Times

Ubon Ratchathani

More Ancient Cave Paintings Found In Ubon Ratchathani

ByRobert Haines

Nov 30, 2022

Thailand’s Fine Arts Department has announced the discovery of 14 ancient cave paintings in Sirindhorn district of the north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani.

 

The paintings, believed to be between 1,500-2,000 years old, were found inside a cave, locally known as the Famue Daeng (literally meaning “red human palm”), in a village in Kham Khuean Kaeo sub-district, only about 200 metres from the Lao border, according to the Facebook page of the Region 9 Fine Arts Office in Ubon Ratchathani.

 

Painted using natural red dye, the images were found in three locations on the cave walls, depicting animals and human hands, with some too faint to define.

 

(Source: – Asean Now)

