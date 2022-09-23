North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Thailand News

More Heavy Rain To Continue Today In 62 Of Thailand’s Provinces

ByRobert Haines

Sep 23, 2022

 

More heavyrain is in today’s forecast for 62 of the 72 Thai provinces. The Meteorological Department has warned civilians in these provinces, which include Bangkok, to brace for torrential rain. According to the forecast, a monsoon trough is moving its way down the lower northern region of the country and the upper Central Plains over the next day.

A moderate southwesterly monsoon is present over the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. The department warned people in those regions to adjust plans accordingly due to expected heavy rain, forest run-offs and flash floods. It says the areas along foothills, near waterways and lowlands, are especially concerned.

About 60 per cent of the north is expected to see heavy rains and thunderstorms, while the northeast, central plains, and southwest regions are expected to see 70 per cent. 80 per cent of the eastern area is expected to see the same conditions. The department warned that strong winds can produce waves of up to 2 metres in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

 

(Source: – The Thaiger)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Thailand News

Vegetable Prices Soaring Due To Shortage

Sep 21, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Cabinet Approves Minimum Wage Increase To Take Effect On Oct 1

Sep 14, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

New Traffic Law Requires All Passengers In Vehicles To Wear Seat Belts

Sep 6, 2022 Robert Haines

You missed

Thailand News

More Heavy Rain To Continue Today In 62 Of Thailand’s Provinces

Sep 23, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Vegetable Prices Soaring Due To Shortage

Sep 21, 2022 Robert Haines
Golf

Biggest Names In World Golf Set For Thailand Test As Liv Golf Prepares To Make Its Asian Debut In Bangkok

Sep 19, 2022 Robert Haines
Udon Thani News

Five Children Electrocuted In Floodwaters And Heavy Rain In Udon Thani

Sep 17, 2022 Robert Haines