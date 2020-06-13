More Heavy Rains Anticipated In Thailand

Thai people have been warned to brace for more and isolated heavy rain, from tomorrow (Saturday) until next Tuesday, due to the impact of a depression over the upper South China Sea.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department said today that, at about 10am today, the depression was moving north at a speed of 25kph, with 55kph wind speeds at its centre.

The depression is gaining strength and is expected to develop into tropical storm as it heads toward landfall in southern China on Sunday or Monday, said the Met Office, adding that this will cause more rain and isolated heavy showers in Thailand.

(Thai PBS)

