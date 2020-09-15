More Public Holidays Eyed In Bid To Boost Economy

Wissanu Krea-ngam

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is looking into the option of creating new public holidays in a bid to stimulate the economy, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Tuesday (September 15).

The idea was first proposed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Wissanu believes the additional days off will be added in November, because October already has several public holidays. He also said the extra days will tagged on to a weekend.

“We will speak to the Tourism and Sports Ministry on whether these extra holidays should be added to the end of Buddhist Lent or Loy Krathong festival so people can go travelling,” he said.

However, he added, the government is concerned that people may not have enough money to spend if additional public holidays are put in place later in the year.

(Source: – The Nation)

Like this: Like Loading...