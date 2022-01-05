More Than 2,000 Road Accidents With 300 deaths Reported In Thailand So Far In Total On New Year’s “Seven Deadly Days Of Driving”

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) today, January 4th, reported a total of 2,488 road accidents, with 300 deaths and 2,471 injuries on the Seven Deadly Days of driving during the New Year season, from December 29th to January 3rd.

264 accidents, with 34 deceased and 274 injured, were recorded on the last day alone of the Seven Deadly Days of driving, January 3rd. Most of them were caused by excessive speeding (35.61 percent), followed by sudden lane changes (22.35 percent) and drunk driving (18.94 percent).

About 83.03 percent of the accidents involved motorcycles, followed by pickup trucks (6.64 percent) and cars (3.69 percent).

79.55 percent of road accidents occurred most on a straight segment of the road while 40.91 percent were recorded on national highways, followed by 36.74 percent at provincial subdistricts and local villages.

(Source: – Asean Now)

