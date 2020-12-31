More than 400 road Accidents Nationwide Reported On First Day Of Seven Deadly Days Period, DDPM Announces

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation yesterday, December 30th, announced 414 road accidents, with 43 deaths and 438 injuries, on the first day of seven deadly days of driving during the New Year season.

 

Police Lieutenant General Damrongsak Kittipraphat, Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, told the Associated Press that the number of road accidents has been collected under the campaign “A new way of life, Safe driving without accidents” (literal title) from December 29th until January 4th, 2021.

PHOTO: NaewnaAccording to the reports, a total of 414 accidents, with 43 deceased and 438 injured, were mostly caused by excessive speeding (32.85 percent), followed by drunk driving (24.88 percent). More than 80 percent of the accidents involved motorcycles.

 

66.43 percent of road accidents occurred most on a straight segment. 38.89 percent of them were recorded on national highways, followed by 32.13 percent at provincial subdistricts and local villages.

 

Most accidents occurred between 4:01 PM. to 20:00 at 29.47 percent. The highest number of injuries and deaths were involved in persons at the age of 50 years old or above, at 29.94 percent, according to the summary.

 

The provinces with the highest accidents were in Maha Sarakham (15 times). The provinces with the highest fatalities were in Chonburi, Buriram, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Udon Thani (3 times each) while the province with the highest number of injuries was recorded in Chiang Mai (17 times).

