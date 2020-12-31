More than 400 road Accidents Nationwide Reported On First Day Of Seven Deadly Days Period, DDPM Announces

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation yesterday, December 30th, announced 414 road accidents, with 43 deaths and 438 injuries, on the first day of seven deadly days of driving during the New Year season.

Police Lieutenant General Damrongsak Kittipraphat, Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, told the Associated Press that the number of road accidents has been collected under the campaign “A new way of life, Safe driving without accidents” (literal title) from December 29th until January 4th, 2021.

