Mosquito Bite In Thailand Causes Dutchman To Lose Both Legs

A Dutchman living in Nakhon Rathasima inThailand is on a mission to spread awareness about “flesh-eating bacteria” (necrotising fasciitis) after amosquito bite led to the amputation of his left leg and lower right leg.

Long-term expat, 62 year old Ed Olieslagers from the Netherlands, went to the hospital in April last year after a mosquito bite became inflamed and painful with no signs of healing.

Just two hours later, Ed was diagnosed with necrotising fasciitis, a rare bacterial infection that spreads rapidly and can cause death…

“And that was only the beginning of a long period of operations, medications and terrible pains that I still cannot describe in words,” Ed told the Phuket News.

