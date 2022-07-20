Motorists Beware! Points System In Operation Next Year – Lose All Your Points And Licence Suspended 3 Months

Picture: Daily News

Pol Lt-Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat told Daily News about the new points deduction system for drivers and other issues related to serious infractions on the Thai Roads.

Drunk drivers will face two years in jail and fines of 50-100,000 baht fines on committing a second offence within two years of the first.

Baseline fines are being changed from 1,000 baht to 4,000 baht from September.

The issue of car seats and restraints for children under 6 is still being discussed.

Regarding the points system drivers who lose all their points will have their licence suspended initially for 9 months.

It comes in on January 9th 2023 when everyone will get 12 points.

From one to four points can be deducted depending on the severity of the offence.

It’s one point for speeding, ignoring a Zebra crossing, not wearing a helmet or seatbelt or using a phone while driving.

Two points is for going through red lights or going the wrong way.

Three points is for street racers.

Four points is for drunk drivers.

After the 12 points are exhausted the driver is banned for three months and the points are only restored after one year.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related