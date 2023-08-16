Mysterious giant footprint stirs curiosity at ancient Thai house

In an event that stirred significant interest among the local population, an unusual and notably large footprint, much larger than that of a dog, has inexplicably appeared near an ancient house. The intrigued homeowner has revealed this footprint as the latest enigma at a well-known archaeological site where ancient human remains were previously discovered.

A local individual recently shared a video on social media, presenting an unusual animal footprint they encountered outside their residence. With a size significantly surpassing the average footprint and only one visible print, the origin of the print has ignited curiosity.

“Hello everyone, while I was outside my house, I discovered this animal footprint. It’s not small at all; it’s actually massive. And there’s only one. Can anyone speculate about what creature could have made this?”

The homeowner, perplexed, wondered how a single footprint could have suddenly appeared outside his ancient dwelling. This peculiar occurrence transpired in a house situated in Ban Chiang village, within the Nong Han District of Udon Thani Province. Itthipong Boonpong, a 50-year-old homeowner, led the way to the unusual footprint located just in front of his residence.

It was disclosed that the footprint, somewhat resembling a dog’s print but as large as a hand, was reported by KhaoSold. The owner of the ancient property was skeptical that it belonged to a dog, given its immense size; if a dog were responsible, it would have to be as large as a tiger.

Adding to the mystery, there was just a solitary footprint visible in front of the ancient house. A canine, a quadruped animal by nature, typically leaves four prints when walking. This puzzling detail prompted him to share a video on Facebook.

Itthipong mentioned that this location was an ancient house where one could unearth skeletons, ornaments, bracelets, and precious relics from the 5000-year-old Ban Chiang archaeological culture. However, he refrained from doing so, choosing to leave the grounds undisturbed due to his lifelong residence there.

He also noted that occasionally, the house vibrates as though someone is moving around throughout the night. Nevertheless, he has never felt threatened, as he has grown accustomed to living there. He recounted instances where friends claimed to have seen people lying inside the house. While the quiet nights might be unsettling, his lifelong familiarity with the house since childhood has made him accustomed to it.

The new and intriguing footprint, however, remains unexplained and is a subject for future investigation related to the ancient house.

Angkana Boonpong, Itthipong’s mother, shared that the place was originally the ancestral home of Pu Khun Chiang Sawat, the village headman of Ban Chiang, who migrated from Laos and established the Ban Chiang community at this location. This house was purportedly the first one in the Ban Chiang community.

In earlier times, the area was covered by forests, and excavations would yield valuable artifacts. She recounted finding ancient black ivory but confirmed that nowadays, they do not engage in digging and leave the area untouched.

However, they don’t discourage local individuals seeking fortune from using the house number, 154/1, associated with the mysterious footprint, perhaps for luck in the lottery. This house is linked to the first community of the ancient Ban Chiang archaeological culture that dates back 5000 years.

Adjacent to the residence, there is a Thipan house, which was given to the Department of Fine Arts by a relative, used for studying the culture of the ancient inhabitants.

