Continuing the serie of the Provinces in the North-East Region:

Nakhon Phanom province is one of Thailand’s seventy-six provinces ( lies in upper northeastern Thailand also called Isan. Directly adjacent provinces are (from south clockwise): Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon, and Bueng Kan.

Nakhon Phanom, once the centre of the ancient Sri Kotrabun Kingdom, lies along the western bank of the majestic Mekong River, although over the centuries it has moved back and forth across the river. The lovely setting of Nakhon Phanom town is enhanced by the rugged beauty of the jungle-covered mountains that lie beyond the town of Thakaek on the Laotian side of the river. King Rama I chose the name Nakhon Phanom, City of mountains, because of the remarkable mountains found in the province.

Partly a result of its long history, Nakhon Phanom is a melting pot of diverse ethnic cultures and traditions, particularly represented by the Lao, who have lent a strong influence to the architecture, customs, and cuisine of Nakhon Phanom, including the Bai-Sri-Su-Kwan welcoming ceremony.

Throughout the history of Nakhon Phanom, Laotians and people from smaller ethnic minority groups migrated across the Mekong River giving modern Nakhon Phanom a distinctive cultural fusion that is apparent in the local language,

Things to do in Nakhon Phanom:

1. Take A River Cruise Along The Mekong

The most popular of things to do in Nakhon Phanom.

If you’re heading anywhere near the Mekong then we recommend jumping on a boat and taking an hour cruise up and down the river.

It’s the opportunity to literally sit in between two countries and although it’s not the cleanest water in the world, it’s definitely an opportunity to add a big fat tick to the bucket list!

2. Rent Bicycles And Explore

If you don’t fancy river cruising then many of the guys on our trip recommended taking bicycles.

So off we set with our helmets for an early morning ride on our penultimate day!

We got up at 5am and rode around the town, which is very popular for cycling among locals.

There’s a bike lane that runs all the way along the promenade and matches the Mekong River for around 13km. Making for a beautiful way to start the day!

3. Wat Phra That Phanom

Wat Phra That Phanom is one of the most photogenic temples we’ve ever seen.

Of course it’s also a very old and sacred religious site that’s known for keeping the Buddha breast bone relic in the chedi – the central Buddhist stupa.

The beautiful Wat Phra That Phanom 4. Visit The Night Market Open from 5pm – 9pm on Fueang Nakhon Road, this was one of our favourite things to do in Nakhon Phanom! Surprisingly enough this small town night market was HUGE! It was full of cheap foods, gifts and denim shorts…a lot of denim shorts! Lauren managed to pick up a couple of cool character tees and Charlie got an amazing chocolate brownie so if you ask our opinion it’s well worth a visit. 5. Stand On The 3rd Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge Ok so this one is kind of impossible, highly illegal and we don’t recommend it! The Thai-Laos Friendship bridge is exactly what it says on the tin. A bridge built over the Mekong River connecting the neighbouring countries of Thailand and Laos. The bridge is highly patrolled with security and works as an immigration check point for those crossing the boarder by land. On the day we visited we were lucky enough to be travelling with members of the tourism board on our conference who granted us access to pop through (without any passports) and stand in the middle of the bridge to take photos. Never the less it’s a cool monument and one that’s visible from the cycling lane along the river. (Sources: – tourismthailand/wanderersandwarriors)

Like this: Like Loading...