Nakhon Ratchasima Schoolboy Fatally Stabs Peer In Jealousy-Fuelled Dispute

Jul 24, 2023

 

In a tragic event at a well-known school in Pimai district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, a male Year 8 student committed a fatal assault on a Year 10 schoolmate out of jealousy. After the incident, the assailant, who did not flee, surrendered to the police.

The incident occurred when a 14-year-old student, identified as ‘A,’ stabbed his 15-year-old schoolmate ‘B’ with a knife, as seen in a video recorded by another student. Both students attended the same school, and their confrontation, fueled by jealousy, took place outside the music practice room. The assailant was reportedly unhappy that his ex-girlfriend was becoming close to the deceased, leading to heated arguments. The situation escalated when he resorted to using a knife and fatally stabbed the older boy, with the weapon becoming lodged in his abdomen, resulting in his tragic death, according to a report by KhaoSod.

Following the incident, news reporters attended the funeral of the deceased. During their visit, they spoke with the 35-year-old mother, Rattanaporn, and the 65-year-old grandmother, Lamul, who had recently returned from the school where the incident took place. Lamul expressed her sorrow, stating, “We have to ask his soul to come home and stay with the family. He was still so young and not a bad kid.” She further conveyed that the incident has caused immense grief for the family and pleaded with the public not to blame their deceased grandson any further.

Rattanaporn disclosed that she reached out to the family of the assailant the day before to invite them to the funeral and help with the preparations, but they did not respond or communicate back. She declared, “If they don’t attend the funeral today, that’s the end. We don’t need to talk anymore.”

