Continuing posts on the provinces of the north east.

Nakhon Ratchasima or Korat Thailand is the most prosperous province of the East. Its richness of Culture is very interesting since it has its own folk song called ‘Pleng Korat.’ Nakhon Ratchasima is also important to Thai History. All ranges of tourist attractions are available here that you need to take quite some time to visit all of them.

Locating a few hours away from Bangkok with easy transportation, the province is very popular for tourists, especially in Khao Yai national park.

Historically, Korat Province was an important area for thousands of years, first as the site of several ancient prehistoric communities and later as important outposts of the Dvaravati and Khmer Empires. Ruins of both Dvaravati and Khmer Temples are located across Khorat, particularly at Amphoe Sung Noen and Amphoe Phimai, the latter one of the most important provincial capitals of the Angkorian Empire.

To this day, Khorat remains an important province and City, functioning as Northeastern Thailand’s main transportation hub and economic center. Finally, as Korat’s Amphoe Pak Thong Chai is considered the spiritual home of the Thai silk weaving industry, those interested in sericulture will enjoy shopping for some of the country’s best Cloth..

Nakhon Ratchasima, generally known as Korat, is Thailand’s largest province. Situated on Thailand’s sprawling northeastern plateau, approximately 260 kilometers northeast of Bangkok, the city itself serves as the gateway to the lower northeastern region.

Covering an area that is mainly plateaus and mountainous terrain, Khorat has fascinating traditions, charming hospitality, splendid natural scenery and awesome historical sites, including Khao Yai, Thailand’s oldest National Park and newest World Heritage site, and the Khmer temple at Phimai, an important provincial capital of the Angkor Empire.

Things to do in Nakhon Ratchasima:

1. Maha Viravong National Museum

This museum was made around the craftsmanship of a vital Monk from the region and other cultural arts from historic locales. You’ll discover Buddha pictures from various time periods and earthenware pieces from past times. The gallery is very small yet offers the rich Thai history and fascinating.

2. Khao Yai National Park

Khao Yai National Park is one of the well-known spots in Nakhon Ratchasima and a must for the travelers who want to try jungle trekking. The stunning Khao Yai National Park is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna. You can witness many animals such as macaques, elephants, gibbons, deer, bears, and reptiles. If you’re a bird watcher you can also enjoy seeing various species of birds at this park. Many waterfalls within the Khao Yai National Park make the background of this park more amazing.

3. Night Ban Koh

Want to eat or wander in a true style of locals? Head to the Ban Koh.This place is a famous hangout spot for local Korati children, you can witness how it starts bustling in the evening. It’s likely the best spot to enjoy the nightlife in this town in its own unique way! The place offers a one of a kind local cultural experience, to try out shopping, local food or simply to know the lifestyle of Nakhon Ratchasima town and its people. You can also relish culinary delights at a host of outdoor eateries, from food courts to local Isaan meal and Moo Kata grills.

4. Korat Zoo Lagoon and Water Park Arranged inside Korat zoo you’ll discover a unique water park to chill out oneself. Being one of the biggest parks of this kind in the Northeastern territory, you’ll certainly like to burn a couple of hours here by relaxing in its splash or wandering into the beautiful park. If you’re planning a family trip, then kids will definitely adore it! 7. Prasat Phanom Wan This is a small yet impressive archaeological place. It was a Hindu temple built in the 11th century but later converted into a Buddhist temple. Nowadays almost all the buildings are nothing more than ruins but the two main pagodas are still intact. Phanom Wan is a quiet location to spend some time in isolation. It is located 20 km from the city of Nakhon Ratchasima. 8. Khorat City Gates Many years back the old city of Khorat in Thailand used to be encompassed by walls and a canal. Today just a single of the four entryways that used to lead into the old town is still in its real state, while the others have been redesigned and rebuilt. This real gate is called Chumpon Gate and is found on the west part of the city near the Thao Suranaree statue.

Wander around the gate to watch this unique gate! Old stories say that any if outsiders stroll through these gates they wind up remaining in Korat for an elongated time. (Sources: tourismthailand/traveltriangle)

