Nationwide Inoculation To Kick Off In June, Johnson & Johnson Makes Registration Move

A concrete plan for nationwide Covid-19 inoculation should be ready by mid this month, Dr Sophon Mekthon, chair of the government’s sub-committee on Covid-19 vaccine management, said on Monday.

“We have already prepared a national inoculation plan, which will officially kick off in June once Siam Bioscience starts producing the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Dr Sophon said.

Meanwhile, Johnson and Johnson has reportedly put in for vaccine registration, but the option will only be seriously considered 30 days after all documents are received.

Johnson and Johnson is currently studying the effectiveness of single-dose vaccines.

“If any vaccine company contacts us, it will go through the system immediately. AstraZeneca was expected to send its first batch of vaccines early this month, but due to restrictions placed by the European Union, we will need to extend the delivery period,” Sophon said.

National Vaccine Institute director Dr Nakorn Premsri said Thailand has not blocked opportunities for other companies, such as Johnson and Johnson or Novavax.

Separately, Sinovac has yet to send all the documentation required for approval, as it is still waiting for full approval from Chinese authorities.

Thailand has put in for 2 million doses from the Chinese firm and the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently studying the effectiveness and side effects of the Sinovac vaccine before it is given the go-ahead for emergency use in the country.

