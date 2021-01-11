Nearly 6,000 Covid-19 Cases In Less Than A Month

More than 5,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after the latest outbreak.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, revealed that from December 15 to January 10, 5,866 cases had been found, with most cases in Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, Rayong, Bangkok and Samut Prakan provinces.

The data corresponds with the report of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) on Saturday that seven people had died and 2,308 were being treated in hospitals with six of them needing respirators, and 1,849 were being treated in field hospitals. About 1,500 patients have recovered and been discharged.

“The number of deaths in the new outbreak is less than 1 per cent, which is considerably lower than in the first wave. Among countries in the region, Thailand’s mortality rate is similar to that of Singapore,” DDC director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said yesterday.

This outbreak also marks the first time in Thailand where the recovered patients were more than new cases because most patients have relatively few symptoms, especially in the case of the central shrimp market in Samut Sakhon.

There are 20 provinces with cumulative cases of 1-10 people, 10 provinces with 11-50 patients, 10 provinces with more than 50, and 19 provinces with no cases in the past seven days; and 19 provinces had no previous cases.

(Source: – The Nation)

