New 20-Baht Polymer Banknotes To Enter Circulation On March 24

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has issued new 20-baht banknotes, made of polymer rather than paper, for distribution from March 24th.

BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, explained that they chose to issue the polymer notes for the 20-baht denomination first because they are the most frequently used and wear out faster than notes of other denominations. The polymer notes are more durable and stay cleaner than paper ones.

The polymer notes are produced from a special kind of plastic which does not absorb humidity or dirt. They are environment friendly and will reduce the need to reprint replacements for worn-out notes, said the governor.

