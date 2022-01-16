New Covid Cases Hover Around 8,000 With Just 9 Deaths

People wearing face masks enjoy the sunset at Benjakitti Park on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

The country registered 8,077 more Covid-19 cases and just nine new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with the 7,793 new coronavirus-related cases and 18 fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said in the afternoon briefing that the nine new fatalities were all Thai nationals aged between 62 and 96.

The southern and central regions logged the most new deaths with four each. Songkhla and Nakhon Nayok registered two each, followed by one each in Krabi, Phuket, Chon Buri and Prachin Buri. A single fatality was recorded in Udon Thani.

Bangkok and its neighbouring provinces did not have any new fatalities.

There were 7,784 cases in the general population, 11 among prison inmates and 282 imported from abroad. Of the local infections, 7,724 were confirmed at hospitals and 60 via mass testing.

Bangkok led new cases for the second consecutive day with 789 infections, followed by 705 in Samut Prakan, 692 in Chon Buri, 400 in Phuket and 387 in Nonthaburi.

Bangkok Noi district had the most infections with 104 cases, outnumbering Sathon district, which came second with only 31, according to the CCSA.

Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said on Sunday the daily caseloads had tended to be stable or decline following the surge in the first week of the month.

He reiterated that the Public Health Ministry would consider lowering the coronavirus alert level and propose the CCSA ease some restrictions enforced since the Omicron spike.

The country raised the alert level from 3 to 4 on Jan 4, encouraging people to work at home, refrain from unnecessary trips to other provinces and avoid large gatherings.On Saturday, 4,887 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus, while 80,549 received treatment – including 509 seriously ill patients and 106 dependent on ventilators. Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,324,485 Covid-19 cases, including 2,295,622 cases since the third outbreak in April last year, with 2,222,011 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 21,925 since the beginning of the pandemic, almost all since April last year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 18.

80,549 people received Covid-19 treatment at hospitals, including 509 seriously ill patients and 106 dependent on ventilators.

