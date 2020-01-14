New Rules For Royal Road Motorcades Around Thailand

1 No traffic lanes will be closed to facilitate royal motorcades in the future

2 On the motorcade route, traffic lanes will be divided into a motorcade lane while the rest will remain public lanes, using dividers as traffic cones, lighting signs, intelligent signs, etc.

3 The lanes on the opposite side of the motorcade route will remain open as usual. If the road does not have a street island, dividers such as traffic cones will be deployed to ensure public safety.

4 Traffic lanes merging into the motorcade route at a junction will be open as usual, using traffic cones to guide traffic flow

5 U-turn bridges and crossing bridges that fly over the motorcade route will be open as usual

6 At toll booths, only two rightmost lanes will be reserved for the motorcade, while the rest will be open to public vehicles. Traffic cones will be deployed on the left lanes to guide public vehicles into and out of the booths.

7 No one will be forced to change direction at junctions and crossroads along the motorcade routes. The public’s intention to use the roads in their original direction must be preserved as a priority

8 Traffic cones and lighting signs must be deployed in a suitable place that does not result in loss of traffic lanes or causes the public inconvenience

9 Consider employing appropriate public relations measures to notify road users of optimal routes with the highest convenience and safety

10 Police commanders of all levels must supervise the route administration in person and make sure to use suitable manners and speech when addressing the public to avoid causing them to feel being forced or limited in their transport routes.

