New Traffic Law Requires All Passengers In Vehicles To Wear Seat Belts

A new traffic law that requires all passengers in vehicles, including backseat passengers, to wear seat belts throughout the journey is put into effect today, September 5th. This also includes the requirement of a kids car seat for children under six years old.

Additionally, passengers who are under 135 centimeters tall must wear a seat belt or use a special seat at all times to prevent injuries in case of an accident. Violators could face a maximum fine of 2,000 baht, according to the new Land Traffic Act published in the Royal Gazette in May.

Today, several new traffic laws have also been implemented with increases in fines and punishment, said Police Major General Preecha Charoensatanon of the Traffic Police.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related