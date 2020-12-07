New Year Countdowns Given Govt OK

New Year countdown activities can be held as long as they take place under health safety standards, according to Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, head of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s panel on the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Despite three cases of local transmission, New Year countdown activities can be held as long as they take place under health safety standards, says Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, head of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) panel on the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

He said the panel will on Monday discuss with the Foreign Ministry measures to relax restrictions on foreigners entering the country, including visa arrangements for their travel, though public health safety will remain a primary concern. New Year activities including countdowns can be held under strict health measures aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19, said Gen Nattaphon, also secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC).

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha instructed state agencies to step up precautions against Covid-19, particularly in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai in the wake of new Covid-19 cases involving Thais sneaking back across the border from Myanmar’s Tachileik town.

The prime minister stressed the need for efficient contact tracing to identify and monitor those who had come into contact with infected people to reassure revellers who plan for a long holiday weekend on Dec 10-13, as well as Christmas and New Year festivities.

“The prime minister has given moral support to all officials who are doing their job to the best of their ability to make sure people can travel safely during the year-end festivals,” the spokeswoman said.

“The government is convinced that Covid-19 control measures are efficient enough to detect infections and prevent further transmissions. However, the public are urged not to lower their guard and to follow healthy safety measures such as wearing masks and washing hands regularly,” she said.

