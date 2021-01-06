New Year Road Carnage: Nearly 400 Dead – North Of Thailand Worst For Accidents/Fatalities

An infographic on the road death and injury toll during December 29th to January 4th published by Naew Na gave the following information:

Accidents : 3,333

Injuries: 3,326

Deaths: 392

Leading causes:

Speeding 33.6%

DUI: 33.06%

Close quarter maneuvers: 16.23%

Vehicles involved in most accidents:

Motorcycles: 82.54%

Pick-ups: 6.19%

Cars: 3.05%

Where accidents occurred most:

Straight roads: 65.77%

Bends: 17.31%

Intersections: 14.76%

Times when most accidents occurred:

4 to 8pm: 27.45%

Noon to 4pm: 19.53%

Midnight to 4am: 15.21%

Worst province for accidents: Chiang Mai with 115.

Worst province for injuries: Chiang Mai with 117.

Worst province for fatalities: Chiang Rai with 18.

(Source: – Naew Na)

