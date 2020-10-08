No Drought This Year In Buri Ram

Heavy rains have raised the level of Buri Ram’s two main reservoirs, saving farmers in the province from drought this year.

On Thursday, the Huai Jora Khe Mak and Huai Talad reservoirs had risen to 10 million cubic metres, compared to earlier images showing the reservoirs as almost empty.

It is believed that this year’s drought crisis has been solved as there is enough water for consumption and farming as the rains are expected to continue.

However, the water levels in three of 16 reservoirs in the province have now exceeded their capacity and provincial agencies are now monitoring the situation to prevent floods.

(Source: – The Nation)

Like this: Like Loading...