No Lessons Learned: Drink Driving Stats For New Year’s Eve Smash Record For Previous Year By 66%

File photo: Daily News

Thailand’s efforts to stop motorists from driving under the influence of alcohol are in tatters.

That’s if figures released by the Probation Department are to be believed.

Director Witthawan Suthonkhajit reported 1,723 cases of DUI on December 31st.

This was 66% worse than the same day in 2020.

In addition 148 appeared in court for driving while drugged up.

The total for three days was 2,896 DUI and 480 drug driving cases.

Ten cases of negligent driving were dealt with by the department.

Worst areas in Thailand for DUI were all in the north east with Chaiyaphum having 194 cases, Sakon Nakhon 159 and Buriram 157, reported Daily News.

(Source: – Asean No

Like this: Like Loading...