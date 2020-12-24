No National Lockdown In Thailand: Prayut

Prime minister Prayut said on Thursday there is no national lockdown order planned for Thailand, although the government will “intensify” measures following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Samut Sakhon.

Speculation had mounted in recent days that Thailand would be plunged into lockdown after more than 1,000 cases had been reported in the country since Saturday, the majority of which are linked to an outbreak amongst migrant workers in Samut Sakhon.

However, speaking ahead of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration briefing, the PM said there were no plans to place the whole country in lockdown.

Instead, a new category system will be implemented in order to declare areas of risk throughout the country.

Red [Highly controlled]: High infection rate and at more than 1 location.

Orange [Controlled areas]: Located close to the red zone or more than 10 cases or growing rate of infections

Yellow [Under high surveillance]: Less than 10 cases

Green [Under surveillance]: No cases

Provinces in Red zone [Highly controlled]:

Samut Sakhon – requires urgent contact tracing, use of tracing apps, restriction of business opening times, close of non-essential business and cancellation of events and public gatherings. Check points remain in place.

Provinces in Orange zone [Controlled areas]:

Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom & Bangkok – No cross-provincial movement of migrant workers. Mass events are discouraged, but not banned,

Provinces in Yellow zone [Under high surveillance]:

Angthong Ayutthaya, Chachoengsao, Chainat, Chaiyaphum, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan,Nonthaburi,Pathum Thani, Petchaburi, Phetchabun, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phuket, Prachinburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Prakan, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Uttaradit – Less restrictive than previous measures, people advised to work from home where possible but not mandatory.

Provinces in Green zone [Under surveillance]:

All remaining provinces – Regular COVID-19 measures in place

At the time of posting there has been no announcement regarding restrictions on the sale of alcohol or the closing of bars, pubs or restaurants. Any restrictions of this kind are only likely if a province is determined to be a ‘red zone’.

Meanwhile, it has also been announced that the CCSA will resume its English language briefings from today (24 Dec).

(Source: – The Nation)

Like this: Like Loading...