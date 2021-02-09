No One Left Behind: Thailand Gives Biggest Hint Yet That Expats Will Be Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccines

REUTERS FILE PHOTO for reference only

Thailand’s health minister on Monday gave the strongest indication yet that expats residing in the country will be included in the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that all residents in Thailand, including foreigners could even be given the vaccination free of charge.

“The 63 million doses of the vaccination are enough to cover the public, and it’s within our capacity to provide free vaccinations,” Anutin said.

“Our policy is to not leave anyone behind and we must inoculate anyone at risk of spreading the virus, not only Thais. So the vaccines will cover everyone that resides in Thailand.”

Anutin was speaking amid growing criticism regarding Thailand’s slow rollout of the vaccination.

And while the government has outlined the stages for which Thai nationals will receive the vaccination, information on if or when foreigners will be included in the rollout had not been forthcoming, until now.

Anutin said that 200,000 doses of the Chinese CoronaVac will arrive in Thailand later this month, followed by a supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Bangkok Biz News reported.

Thailand will then begin domestic production of 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Officials have indicated that production of the vaccine will begin around May or June.

By the end of April, a further 2 million doses of the Sinovac will arrive in Thailand, which will be given to those deemed most in need, such as front line health care workers and those with underlying health conditions.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

