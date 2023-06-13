North East Thailand Times

No Rain Forecast For Most Of Thailand In July

ByRobert Haines

Jun 13, 2023

image.png

 

Even though it is currently the rainy season in Thailand, there is no rain expected for most of July, with precipitation predicted to resume in August. To ensure efficient water usage and maintain sufficient reserves in the reservoirs, the Royal Irrigation Department has directed its officials to adjust their water management plans.

Thaweesak Thanadachopol, the deputy director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department, has reported that the total water volume in Thailand’s four main reservoirs (located behind the Bhumibol, Pasak Jolasid, Sirikit, and Kwae Noi Bumrung Dan dams) stands at 45% of their full capacity, equivalent to 11.301 billion cubic meters. Notably, the Pasak Jolasid reservoir is at a low level of only 15% capacity.

In total, the combined capacity of both large and medium-sized reservoirs across the country currently holds 39.869 billion cubic meters of water, averaging around 52% of their total capacities.

By Robert Haines

