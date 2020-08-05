No Songkran Holidays This Month: Wissanu

Wissanu Krea-ngam
Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Tuesday (August 4) that there will be no Songkran compensation holiday this month because the government needs to consider the option of granting a public holiday from several aspects.
“The compensation holidays will possibly be in September or October. If September is chosen, then there is a possibility that two days will be marked as off because there are no public holidays that month,” he said.
The first Songkran compensation was July 27.
