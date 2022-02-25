No Travel Restrictions During Songkran This Year

No travel restrictions will be imposed when the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meets next week to discuss measures to be introduced during the annual Songkran festival in mid-April, said National Security Council Secretary-General Gen. Supot Malaniyom Thursday.

In his capacity as chair of the CCSA operations centre, General Supot said it is expected that the ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections will level out during March and that, during the Songkran festival, people will be able to celebrate the traditional Thai New Year’s Day in a way as close to normal as possible.

He said, however, that it is not possible for the celebration to be totally normal, noting that social gatherings, parties and other high-risk activities will still be prohibited, but inter-provincial travel will not.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...