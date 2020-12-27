No Truth To Reports Thailand Is About To Ban Alcohol Sales

Government officials have quashed rumours that an alcohol ban is about to be enforced in Thailand.

Rumours regarding the ban on the sale of alcohol began circulating online last week and by Christmas Eve had even been reported by some mainstream Thai news outlets.

The reports claimed that alcohol sales would be banned nationwide as a preventative measure against the new wave of coronavirus cases in Thailand.

However, government officials have said there is no truth to reports of an impending ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages, Daily News reported.

Despite the new wave of COVID-19 cases, officials consider the situation as being under control, therefore there is no need to introduce a nationwide alcohol ban.

Some restrictions to the sale of alcohol may apply but only in areas where the new wave COVID-19 infections is highest.

On Friday, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration also confirmed there was no truth to rumours of an alcohol ban.

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesperson for the CCSA, said the ban on alcohol sales was one of many rumours being spread online in what has been as “fake news”.

Currently bars, pubs and restaurants are allowed to sell alcohol as normal, as are supermarkets and convenience stores.

However, all establishments must have strict screening and social distancing measures in place.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

