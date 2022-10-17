Continuing the series on the provinces of the North – East:

Nong Bua Lam Phu is a city and province in Isaan. Besides picturesque nature, namely the Phu Phan Range, and a beautiful lake, Nong Bua Lampu is rich with cultural attractions, such as archaeological sites, and interesting local handicrafts.

Established in Dec 1993, Nong Bua Lam Phu became the 76th province of Thailand. Before separation, Nong Bua Lam Phu was part of Udon Thani. Although the province was established in 1993, it has a long history. Archaeological artifacts found in the area indicate that there were human settlements in Nong Bua Lam Phu since pre-history. About 200 years ago, a town was established by Lao people from the left side of Mekong River. The name Nong Bua Lam Phu appears in historical records as a rest venue for the Siamese Army during their march to fight against Vientiane in both the Ayuthaya and the Rattanakosin eras.

Archaeological artefacts found in this area indicate that there were human’s settlements in Nong Bua Lam Phu since the pre-Historical era and there are fossils in the region that are 140 million years old.

Things to do in Nong Bua lam Phu:

Erawan Cave

The first famous place at Nong Bua Lam Phu is Erawan Cave. It is a big, peaceful, and chilly cave. Many people consider it to be one of the most beautiful caves in the northeastern region of Thailand. There is a stair with 600 steps which leads to a giant Buddha statue in front of the cave and you can see it from a distance as well.

Inside of the cave, you can see a variety of rooms with different natural rock formations and large rock pillars with some light decorations. You can also walk pass the cave to a cliff to see a scenery of farmlands. The highlight of this cave is the light that passes down from the ceiling that hits the floor and walls of the cave. It creates a beautiful lighting inside the cave and there are three spots that tourists usually come and take pictures.

Phu Kao-Phu Phan Kham National Park

Next place is a wonder for natural attractions in this province. Phu Kao-Phu Phan Kham National Park is a famous attraction of this province filled with beautiful natural characteristics that you can experience for the entire time that you are here. The place separates into two spots in which the first spot is known as Phu Phan Kham.

It is a spot where tourists can spend their time relaxing in their tent. You can travel further to the end of Ubonrat Dam as well. It is a place where they have fish farms and famous fishing spots of the province! Another great attraction here is Khao Chong Kad Sightseeing spot which is very famous. You can see the entire view of the lake and Ubonrat Reservoir while watching the beautiful sunset. Another place in the national park is Phu Kao which is a sophisticated terrain filled with thick forests.

Local Tells

Recommended places by the locals are not destinations that you should ignore but embrace it with all of your heart. Although this province may be new, it contains some of the most intriguing attractions that you can find in Thailand. Once you see the list, I am pretty sure that you will understand what I meant.

Pa Joh Cave

The first place that the locals recommend is a cave called Pa Joh Cave. If you know a little bit of Thai, you may notice that the word “Joh” actually means drilling. The cave is actually look like it was drilled many ages ago on its cliff and it is actually the work of nature. At the top of the cave, you can observe the views in a 360 degrees angle in which the scenery includes mountain, forest, and green farmland.

You can also watch the beautiful sunrise or sunset from up there too. It is very suitable for observing and taking great photos! Apart from that, there is a Buddha statue up there and a path where it leads you into the magnificent cave.

PC Cowboy Town

If you want to experience a farm in Thailand, a place called PC Cowboy Town will got you covered. It is a big farm on an area that spans over 6.4 square kilometers. The name cowboy in this case means that it is a mixture of a farm and a zoo. The place separates into different zones such as monorail, farm tour, and zoo tour where you can see various species of animals such as dwarf goat, alpaca, fennec fox, meerkat, ground squirrel, and etc. You can also feed them if you feel like it!

There is a zone where you can drive an ATV for some adventurous ride and amazing views. If you want some more adventure, you can join the BB gun session, horse riding, drive the mini totrod, and more! This is a place where you can have fun and relax all day with your family or friends.

Khong Sawan Pottery Village

The last place on the list of recommended places by the local is Khong Sawan Pottery Village. As the name implies, this is a community that uses traditional method in making pottery and it is very unique comparing to other pottery, including raw material, process, detailing, and molding. All of the process is handmade without any use of machines. Once you see the pottery from here, you will feel the quality of each product for sure. You can also visit a local knowledge community in making potteries and buy one. There are many products for sale such as statue, doll, flower pot, and etc. It would be best if you buy something as a souvenir from here.

(Sources: – Wikivoyage/tourismthailand and Thai Tourism Local)

