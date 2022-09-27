Nong Samo Hospital Reveals At Least One Million People A Year Get Bitten By Dogs

Nong Samo Hospital in Pong held a seminar on rabies after statistics showed that at least one million people a year got bitten by dogs in Thailand.

The seminar was organized yesterday, September 25th, following several rabies cases in the Pattaya area and concerns that people may not know what to do when they got bitten by animals.

Physicians at the hospital, therefore, trained health volunteers to detect rabies symptoms in animals and to treat animal bites properly. The physicians stated at the meeting, “1. We have to quickly clean the bite wound with water and soap. 2. Remember the types of animals that bite us so we can ask the owner, if any, about rabies vaccination. 3. Consult a doctor.”

(Source: – The Pattaya News)

