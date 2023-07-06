Northeastern Thailand Residents Reeling After Fatal Crash Fuels ‘Enchanted Crossroads’ Superstition

Two university students from Chaiyaphum province tragically lost their lives in a devastating collision involving a speeding pickup truck and their motorcycle. This incident has deeply affected the local community, prompting calls for a thorough police investigation into claims of a “haunted intersection” where fatal accidents occur on a monthly basis.

According to reports, the collision occurred when a 23-year-old named Worachit was allegedly racing the pickup truck, leading to the fatal accident involving the two young university students. The victims, identified as 21-year-old Kittisap and 20-year-old Isariya, were on their way back to their dormitory around 1:30 am on Wednesday.

Supannee Assajan, a 37-year-old shop owner in the area, provided CCTV footage of the incident to the media. The video captured the pickup truck swerving around a garbage truck and colliding with the victims’ motorbike, resulting in Kittisak’s arm being severed, which was later found. The shaken shop owner, who witnessed the accident, shared the unsettling belief held by locals that fatal accidents occur at this enchanted intersection almost every month, adding to the eerie nature of the incident, as reported by KhaoSod.

The local community firmly believes in the folklore surrounding this dangerous location. They also hold the belief that if someone dies at the intersection, their spirit will remain there and cause another person to die in order to take their place. In light of this belief, the residents have expressed their intention to invite elderly villagers to perform a spiritual cleansing ritual.

As the night of the accident wore on, the atmosphere grew increasingly eerie as dogs continuously howled, disturbing the sleep of the locals. The residents interpret this as a sign that the souls of the two deceased students are still lingering in the vicinity, unable to find peace.

Meanwhile, in response to this tragic incident, various police authorities examined the accident site and noticed a lack of street lighting. Discussions will be held with the local governing body to address this issue and install proper lighting in order to prevent future accidents.

During the investigation, the police discovered Kittisak’s severed right arm near the entrance of a restaurant close to the accident site. The relatives of the deceased students have claimed the bodies and the severed arm, with the intention of performing religious rituals to honor their loved ones.

