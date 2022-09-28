Noru To Arrive As Tropical Storm

Typhoon Noru will become a tropical storm when it arrives in Thailand on Sept 28-29, according to the Hydro-Informatics Institute.

Sutat Weesakul, director of the institute, said Noru will be a tropical storm when it enters the country and will then weaken and people must be prepared for a windstorm and flooding.

He said that Typhoon Noru would land in Vietnam after midnight of Sept 27 and become a tropical storm with the maximum wind speed near its eye at 100 kilometers per hour. Then the storm will pass Laos and reach the upper Northeast on the night of Sept 28-29. It should then remain as a tropical storm with the maximum wind speed near its eye at 74kph, Mr Sutat said.

(Source: – Asean Now)

