Notorious Bike Theft Gang Behind 10 Million Baht Of Stolen Honda Motorcycles Nabbed By Thai Police

In a determined effort, the Region 4 Crime Suppression Division’s law enforcement authorities successfully captured the primary suspect behind a notorious motorcycle theft syndicate. This gang specialized in stealing highly sought-after Honda PCX models, smuggling over 60 stolen bikes to neighboring countries and accumulating more than 10 million baht in profit. The apprehension took place recently, as police officers, led by Captain Nathanon Prachum and Lieutenant Channarong Makpissuth, acted on the arrest warrant 72/2023 issued by Nakhon Phanom Province Court on March 21.

The main culprit, a 25-year-old named Paironrong, along with his accomplices, had a reputation for stealing motorcycles and selling them overseas. Captain Nathanon disclosed that the gang managed to steal over 60 Honda PCX bikes between September of the previous year and March of the current year. These motorcycles are highly popular and valued by the public, with each unit priced between 90,000 to 120,000 baht (approximately US$2,610 to US$3,480). Consequently, the total losses incurred amounted to more than 10 million baht (approximately US$290,073).

Prior to this capture, three other suspects were arrested on March 10, including Natthawut (aged 25), Nuttawat (aged 19), and Nutthaphon (aged 22). These individuals confessed to stealing more than 20 bikes and provided information that led the police to arrest the buyer, Weeraphong, ultimately leading to Paironrong’s capture, as reported by KhaoSod.

Notably, the gang leader Natthawut had a criminal record, involving drug abuse and motorcycle theft, and currently has four outstanding arrest warrants. The buyer, Weeraphong, also had a previous conviction for attempted murder and controlled substance possession, dating back nine years to 2014.

During an extensive search of four rental rooms in Nakhon Phanom, the police uncovered an AK-47 war weapon with ammunition, along with 34 stolen motorcycles ready to be smuggled across the Thai border. Unfortunately, by the time the police arrived to arrest Paironrong, he had already managed to escape to a neighboring country.

Consequently, the investigation continues, as does the search for four additional stolen motorcycles before they can be transported across the Thai border to another country.

