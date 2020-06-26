NSC: One-Month Extension Of Emergency Decree Is Necessary

The National Security Council (NSC) insists that the emergency decree has to remain in force for another month, as the country may see a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in this perilous time.

The NSC Secretary-General, Gen. Somsak Rungsita, said today that an NSC meeting had approved a one-month extension of the emergency decree because the fifth phase of lockdown easing will affect venues, which are at high risk of COVID-19 transmissions.

The meeting expressed concern for the elderly and children. With many schools set to reopen in July, gatherings of students and their guardians are expected. If the decree is lifted, it will be difficult for the authorities to effectively implement disease control measures and screen people entering the country. The extension is not related to political issues, and will not affect people’s way of life.

Gen. Somsak said the extension will help build confidence, with more activities and businesses set to resume after the next phase of eased restrictions. The global situation has not completely improved. The lifting of the emergency decree can be proposed any time, but if another wave is imminent, more stringent measures will be taken. Live sporting events can only be broadcast at this time.

The security official said the travel bubble plan can’t happen yet, but entrepreneurs, who plan to visit Thailand, must consider if their business activities can actually stimulate the economy. They have to undergo a health check-up before entering the country. There are limits on the types of businesses and the number of entrepreneurs, and the authorities must be able to locate them at all times when they are in Thailand.

The NSC meeting’s resolutions will be submitted to the cabinet and the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for consideration next Monday (June 29), before the decree’s extension is declared the following day.

(Source: – NNT)

Like this: Like Loading...