One Hundred Thousand People Join In The Big Mountain Music Festival In Nakhon Ratchasima

PHOTO: Big Mountain Music Festival official

Nakhon Ratchasima – At least a hundred thousand people joined in the Big Mountain Music Festival over the past weekend. The music festival returned after two years of being basically canceled due to Covid-19.

Mrs. Watcharee Pratchanusorn, the President of the Tourism Council of Nakhon Ratchasima, told TPN Media “The festival was held on December 10th to December 11th, 2022 at the Ocean in Khao Yai, Pak Chong district.”

“There were at least 100,000 people who joined in the music festival. One hundred percent of rooms at hotels and resorts nearby were sold out in which 208 hotels with a total of 8,221 rooms were full.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related