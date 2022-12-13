North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Nakhon Ratchasima

One Hundred Thousand People Join In The Big Mountain Music Festival In Nakhon Ratchasima

ByRobert Haines

Dec 13, 2022

image.jpeg

PHOTO: Big Mountain Music Festival official

Nakhon Ratchasima – At least a hundred thousand people joined in the Big Mountain Music Festival over the past weekend. The music festival returned after two years of being basically canceled due to Covid-19.

Mrs. Watcharee Pratchanusorn, the President of the Tourism Council of Nakhon Ratchasima, told TPN Media “The festival was held on December 10th to December 11th, 2022 at the Ocean in Khao Yai, Pak Chong district.”

“There were at least 100,000 people who joined in the music festival. One hundred percent of rooms at hotels and resorts nearby were sold out in which 208 hotels with a total of 8,221 rooms were full.

 

(Source: – Asean Now)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Nakhon Ratchasima

In Northeast Thailand, A Pretty Camping Site Js Being Offered For Free

Dec 10, 2022 Robert Haines
Nakhon Ratchasima

Police Auction Off Water Buffaloes Seized From Drug Dealer In Northeast Thailand

Nov 17, 2022 Robert Haines
Nakhon Ratchasima

Nakhon Ratchasima

Oct 14, 2022 Robert Haines

You missed

Nakhon Ratchasima

One Hundred Thousand People Join In The Big Mountain Music Festival In Nakhon Ratchasima

Dec 13, 2022 Robert Haines
Weather

Thailand To Turn Chilly For Seven Days From Tuesday

Dec 12, 2022 Robert Haines
Nakhon Ratchasima

In Northeast Thailand, A Pretty Camping Site Js Being Offered For Free

Dec 10, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Plan To Knock Rabies Out In Thailand

Dec 7, 2022 Robert Haines