Only After Another 14 Days Without Domestic Covid-19 Cases Can Thailand Consider Itself Safe

Thailand has had 13 days without any Covid-19 case and can consider itself safe if the trend continues for another 14 days, Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, deputy spokeswoman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Sunday (June 7)

.According to epidemiology and disease investigation for Covid-19, there is a 14-day incubation period but the low-risk virus period is two times the incubation period, which is 28 days, she said.

Panrapa added that even though the country has not found any domestic cases for 13 days, people still have to act responsibly and follow disease prevention and control measures, wear a face mask, keep a distance, wash hands, and avoid going to crowded places.

(Source: – The Nation)

