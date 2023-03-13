North East Thailand Times

Health

Over 1.4 Million People In Thailand Suffers Diseases Related To PM 2.5

ByRobert Haines

Mar 13, 2023

Photo by @jamboree08 via Facebook/ JS100 Radio

According to a report released by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), 1,449,716 people in Thailand and 31,695 people in Bangkok are suffering from diseases caused by PM 2.5 pollution. Skin irritation, stroke, and eye inflammation were the most commonly reported illnesses.

The Inspector-General of the MOPH, Pathomporn Siraprapasiri, disclosed the results of a survey last week that was conducted between January 1 and March 10 this year at state hospitals in Thailand. Pathonporn said 1,449,716 individuals in Thailand and 31,695 individuals in Bangkok were affected by air pollution-related illnesses. The diseases are further categorized as follows

  • 2,252 patients suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), which causes airflow blockage and breathing-related issues
  • 129 patients had asthma
  • 1,770 patients had pneumonia
  • 144 patients had the flu
  • 1,830 patients had pharynx inflammation or sore throat
  • 672 patients had chronic rhinitis or inflammation in the inner lining of the nose
  • 1,107 patients had bronchitis or inflammation of the airways in the lungs
  • 89 patients had ischaemic heart disease
  • 8,309 patients had suffered from a stroke
  • 4,800 patients had eye inflammation
  • 8,692 patients had skin irritation
  • 1,877 patients had lung cancer

The Permanent-secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Khajit Chatchawanit, recommends patients who suffer from diseases related to PM 2.5 pollution get treatment at six hospitals under the supervision of BMA, including Luang Pho Thawisak Hospital, Taksin Hospital, Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital, Sirindhorn Hospital, Ratchaphiphat Hospital, and BMA General Hospital or Klang Hospital.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittiopunt stated in an interview yesterday that cars, climate, and biomass burning were the three leading causes of air pollution in Bangkok. To address this issue, residents should use public transportation more frequently, and car engines should be improved to reduce pollution.

Chadchart added that Bangkok had planted 200,000 trees to help better the pollution situation and would continue growing them. He added that the Environment Bureau will closely monitor the situation, and if the air pollution situation does not improve, measures to work from home will be implemented.

Pollution not only affects humans but also other creatures. A veterinarian from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at Kasetsart University shared a picture of the Oriental dollarbird on March 8 and stated that the animal fell from the sky near Lumpini Park in Bangkok due to severe pneumonia in its lungs.

(Source: – The Thaiger)

By Robert Haines

