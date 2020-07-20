Over 90% Of Thai People Want A Total Ban On Foreign Arrivals

Over 90% of respondents to a recent opinion poll fear the prospect of the second wave of COVID-19 infections and they want a complete ban on foreign arrivals in Thailand, according to a Suan Dusit Poll

The poll gauged the opinions of 1,459 people, between July 14th and 18th, about their concerns over the possibility of a second COVID-19 outbreak, following two incidents last week. One concerned Egyptian military mission members breaking self-confinement rules and the other involved a Sudanese diplomatic family, staying at a condominium instead of state quarantine facility, with one member of the family infected by the virus.

The poll shows 52.23% of the respondents are very concerned about the two incidents and 39.68% are quite concerned, while the rest are not concerned at all.

On the question of how to prevent a second wave of infections, 94.51% want the Government to forbid all foreigners from entering Thailand, 86.41% suggest stringent screening processes, 83.80% say people must wear face masks and regularly wash their hands, 81.40% suggest the Government keeps people updated about the pandemic and 76.73% want free access to COVID-19 tests.

(Source: – Thai PBS)

